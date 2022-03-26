Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SGA opened at $23.21 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

About Saga Communications (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

