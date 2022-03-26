Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Trading Down 6%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)
