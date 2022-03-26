Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post $140.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. 449,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,744. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $966.83 million, a PE ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

