Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report $66.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $66.90 million. HealthStream reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 81,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,025. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

