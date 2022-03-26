Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 106,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

