Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OGEN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,109. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

