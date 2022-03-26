Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,188. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

