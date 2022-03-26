Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $932.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the highest is $964.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,846. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

