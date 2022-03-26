Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $140.48 million. Progress Software reported sales of $131.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

PRGS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 172,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Progress Software by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Progress Software by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

