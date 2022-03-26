BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 312.30 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 312.30 ($4.11). 39,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 54,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.50 ($4.09).

The firm has a market cap of £334.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.91.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.