Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

