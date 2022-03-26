NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.