Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.85. 4,667,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

