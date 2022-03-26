Oddz (ODDZ) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $316,578.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 453.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00756258 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.30 or 0.06981234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,340.70 or 0.99781541 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

