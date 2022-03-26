Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 5,597,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,565. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

