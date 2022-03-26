Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 1.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 78,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 141,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

