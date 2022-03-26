Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 1.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 78,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 141,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59.
About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)
