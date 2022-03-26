Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 7.7%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 367,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 442,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Get Distil alerts:

Distil Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.