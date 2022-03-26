Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF makes up 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned approximately 3.23% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

NYSEARCA:XTL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $91.43. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

