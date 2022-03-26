Financial Review: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jowell Global and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 205.69%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.52 $3.59 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

