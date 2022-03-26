PumaPay (PMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,223.00

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $33,223.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

