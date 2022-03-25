Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,478. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

