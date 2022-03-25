Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $431.62. 3,284,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.37. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

