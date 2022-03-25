$314.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report sales of $314.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 450,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

