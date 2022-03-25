Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will post $838.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.25 million to $846.25 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $706.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IHRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 578,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

