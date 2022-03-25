Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.72 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 206,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,244. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

