TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 637,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,908. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.