Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $805.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $798.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.50 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In related news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,829 shares of company stock worth $693,039. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in II-VI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 1,496,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

