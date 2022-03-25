H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

