iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Increased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

IYC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $87.51.

