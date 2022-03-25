Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 309,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.