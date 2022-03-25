LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LIQT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,381. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 48,874 shares of company stock worth $268,377 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.