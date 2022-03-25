Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.41 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00011702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $124.66 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00201526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,218 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

