$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $443.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. 278,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,097. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 over the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

