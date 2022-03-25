Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $168.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $141.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 241,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,622. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.