Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

EVH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 776,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

