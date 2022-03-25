Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $21.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 204,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 452,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK remained flat at $$20.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

