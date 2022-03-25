Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $362.21 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $4.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $362.21 or 0.00817888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,285.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00201390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00024216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,018,706 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

