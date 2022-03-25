Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 773 ($10.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.23) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 786.40 ($10.35). 1,749,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,944. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 653.06. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.60), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,765,309.33).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.