SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Position Decreased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 7.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

XRT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 4,018,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,796. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

