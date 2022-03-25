SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.11. SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.38.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 358,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,201. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

