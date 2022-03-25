First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $333,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,680,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,565. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

