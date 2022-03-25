Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kore Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kore Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE KORE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 161,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,756. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

