Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. 646,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.68.
About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.