Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. 646,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.68.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.