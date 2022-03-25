Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. 646,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

