First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 801 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.