Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

RXRX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,811. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 732,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 278,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 194,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 124,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

