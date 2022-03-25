REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,819. The firm has a market cap of $612.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $414,056 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

