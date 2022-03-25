First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Target were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.52. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

