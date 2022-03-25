Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.59).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).

TW traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 137.35 ($1.81). 8,188,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.21. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.