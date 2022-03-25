Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. 111,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

