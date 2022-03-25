Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. 111,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.