SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.54 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $270.17 million and approximately $26.54 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003871 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.